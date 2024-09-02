Committee to be formed to address grievances of lab assistants, says Minister

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday said that a committee will be formed to address the grievances of the lab assistants serving in government schools.

“A committee will be soon formed to collect and review the demands of lab assistants, with a goal of resolving them within a year,” he said speaking at a function to distribute training completion certificates to 4,786 lab assistants working in government schools in the State. He also released a training manual for them.

The six-day training sessions were conducted in April and May to upskill them to handle the equipment and assist students effectively. They were also educated about their roles and responsibilities as lab assistants. An online exam was also conducted, and about 99% secured high scores.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said that labs, including physics, chemistry and hi-tech labs in schools, are being inspected and assessed with respect to availability and requirement of equipment in order to allocate required funds. Libraries and schools in around 180 constituencies have been inspected so far in the State.

He mentioned that the STEM labs established in schools are functioning well with the help of 220 educators who impart quality education by providing practical lessons to the students.

S. Madumathi, Secretary, School Education, disclosed that counselling sessions for lab assistants will be held in March 2025 and it will be conducted every year. She also said that lab assistants will not be transferred once every three years even after serving at the same school.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar and officials from the School Education Department were present.

