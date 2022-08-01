Committee constituted for inquiry into temple car accident in Pudukottai: HR & CE Minister

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekar Babu on Monday said a committee headed by the department’s Additional Commissioner had been constituted to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident involving the temple car of Sri Brahadambal shrine at Tirugokarnam in Pudukottai Town, which toppled on Sunday moments after it was pulled by devotees in connection with ‘Aadi Pooram’ celebrations.

All out efforts would be taken by the HR & CE department in the coming days to ensure that such accidents do not happen in future through necessary precautionary measures jointly with the Public Works Department, police and the district administration, Mr. Sekar Babu said after inspecting the spot of occurence.

Stability certificate had been obtained for the temple car from the Public Works Department and due permission was obtained from the Fire and Rescue Services department and the district police, Mr. Sekar Babu told reporters here.

Terming the accident as “unfortunate”, Mr. Sekar Babu said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had given necessary instruction to the Health Department to provide best treatment to the injured persons. Barring one injured person whose condition was serious, the remaining seven persons undergoing treatment at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital were stable, he said.

Replying to a query, Mr. Sekar Babu said a time frame would be set for the committee to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit the report. Based on a complaint, the district police had registered a case, the Minister said adding that due action would be initiated against those, without any showing bias, responsible for negligence, based on the outcome of the probe and after obtaining the report.

Answering another question, Mr. Sekar Babu said such incidents involving temple cars were reported only in a few places in the State due to a variety of reasons. The Minister called on the eight injured persons at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and handed over to each a cheque for ₹50,000, from the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund. District Collector Kavitha Ramu, Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey and administration officials accompanied the Minister.