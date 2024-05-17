GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Commissioning of new buildings for Fort and Sessions Court police stations in Tiruchi delayed

The new buildings are expected to be inaugurated only after the Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn

Published - May 17, 2024 06:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The newly constructed building to house the Fort Police Station in Tiruchi.

The newly constructed building to house the Fort Police Station in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

With the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place, the commissioning of the new multistoreyed buildings constructed to house Fort Police Station and the Sessions Court Police Station in Tiruchi is expected to be delayed.

The Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation Ltd. had constructed the buildings for the two stations which fall within the Tiruchi City Police Commissionerate. Official sources said the new buildings, which had been constructed at a cost of over ₹6 crore, had been handed over to the Tiruchi City Police. However, the shift to the new buildings would take time as the Model Code of Conduct was still in place, the sources said. 

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 16 when the Election Commission announced the general elections. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on June 4. Only after the model code is withdrawn by the Election Commission, the new buildings are expected to be inaugurated.

At present, the Fort Police Station functions from a heritage building near the Town Hall close to the Government Museum. The new building has ground plus four floors constructed on a piece of land belonging to the police department at Chinthamani near the busy Chathram bus stand.

The new building to house the Sessions Court Police Station has been built in Bheema Nagar police quarters. Various facilities for the police personnel and the general public have been provided at both buildings, including provision of lift, ramp, and other facilities. The Tiruchi City Police headed by the Commissioner of Police has 14 police stations and four All Women Police Stations.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.