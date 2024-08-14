Commissioning of integrated bus terminus in Tiruchi to be delayed further

With the Tiruchi City Corporation completing about 90% of the civil work in the Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) at Panjapur on Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway, the commissioning of the facility is likely to witness more delay.

The civic body began constructing the terminus and truck terminal in October 2022 at a cost of ₹349.98 crore. The project was slated to be completed by December 2023. However, the civic body missed multiple deadlines due to challenges such as unseasonal rain, fund crunch, etc.

Citing cost escalation, the civic body has sent a proposal to the state government seeking additional funds to expedite the pending construction work. A sum of ₹100 crore has been sought for the terminus and multi-utility facilities centre.

Work on the truck terminal has been completed. Electrical and plumbing works are underway, and elevation works are pending. “Once the funds are sanctioned, the construction work will progress swiftly. The workers have been instructed to expedite the work, and we expect to commission the facility before October, ahead of the monsoon season,” said a senior Corporation official.

The bus terminus, which includes 142 bays for long-distance buses, 78 for short-distance buses, 124 for mofussil buses, and 60 bays for city buses, is coming up on about 40.60 acres of land.

Additional infrastructure, including sanitary complexes, is proposed on all the bus bays. Nearly 70% of the work has been completed in the multi-utility facilities centre, where a commercial complex and food outlets are planned.

According to official sources, the bus terminus and the truck terminal will be opened first, while the multi-utility centre will be commissioned in a phased manner.

