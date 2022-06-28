Commissioner of Rehabilitation interacts with inmates of Special Camp
Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus on Tuesday visited the Special Camp near the Central Prison here and interacted with the inmates belonging to different foreign nationalities against whom cases had been registered by the police.
Ms. Jacintha Lazarus and Collector Pradeep Kumar heard the requests and demands of the inmates and said action would be initiated on them, an official press release said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.