Commissioner of Rehabilitation interacts with inmates of Special Camp

Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus and Collector Pradeep Kumar interact with inmates of the Special Camp in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus on Tuesday visited the Special Camp near the Central Prison here and interacted with the inmates belonging to different foreign nationalities against whom cases had been registered by the police.

Ms. Jacintha Lazarus and Collector Pradeep Kumar heard the requests and demands of the inmates and said action would be initiated on them, an official press release said.