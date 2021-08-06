Commissioner of Rehabilitation inspects Lankan refugee camps

‘Steps will be taken to organise a job fair for the educated at the camps’

Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus inspected Sri Lankan Tamils’ refugee camps at Thoppukollai in Alangudi taluk; Azhiyanilai in Aranthangi taluk; and Thekkatur in Tirumayam taluk on Friday to check the facilities available at the camps. Ms. Jacintha Lazarus interacted with the refugees and out heard their grievances.

During inspection, Ms. Lazarus ascertained the availability of basic amenities such as provision of drinking water, electricity, roads and drainage facility, besides job and educational opportunities for the refugees. She received petitions from the inmates.

She told the refugees that steps would be taken to organise a job fair for the educated at the camps; provide educational assistance for the students; improve basic facilities at the camps; and organise vocational trade training for them. Pudukottai Collector Kavitha Ramu, District Revenue Officer P. V. Saravanan and other government officials were present. The Commissioner also inspected the COVID-19 vaccination exercise being undertaken for the refugees.

Perambalur

Ms. Lazarus also inspected the Lankan refugee camp near the new bus stand in Perambalur and interacted with the refugees a few days ago. The refugees placed a set of demands - proper drainage facility, provision of drinking water, construction of new toilets, educational assistance and employment opportunities for the educated youth, carry out repairs of damaged houses and construction of new houses in view of space constraints. They also appealed to the Commissioner of Rehabilitation to grant them Indian citizenship.

Ms. Jacintha Lazarur told the refugees that she would take up their demands with the Chief Minister and initiate steps to implement them. Perambalur Collector P. Sri Venkada Priya and officials from different government departments accompanied the Commissioner.