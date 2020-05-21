Commissioner of Railway Safety to inspect Tiruvarur - Karaikal electrified stretch on May 23

21 May 2020 18:36 IST

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, will carry out statutory inspection on the newly-electrified Tiruvarur – Karaikal broad gauge section on May 23. The mandatory inspection by the top officer which was scheduled to be held on March 28 on the 42-kilometre energised stretch following completion of overhead electrification works was postponed until further orders due to COVID-19 lockdown.

An official communication from the office of the Commissioner of Railway Safety regarding the statutory inspection on the Tiruvarur – Karaikal electrified stretch on May 23 has been sent to the Southern Railway headquarters and Tiruchi railway divisional authorities. The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) had executed the overhead electrification works on the single line Tiruvarur – Karaikal broad gauge section via Nagapattinam and Nagore.

A senior railway officer told The Hindu on Thursday that the Commissioner of Railway Safety would commence the mandatory inspection from Tiruvarur Junction on May 23 morning accompanied by senior officials of the CORE, Southern Railway headquarters, and Tiruchi Railway Division. Following completion of inspection up to Karaikal, the Commissioner of Railway Safety would thereafter conduct speed trial travelling on board a special train from Karaikal to Tiruvarur the same day.

The officer said all safety precautions would be taken during the mandatory inspection such as wearing of mask, using hand sanitiser and maintaining personal distancing in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Only after obtaining the statutory clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety could passenger train services hauled by electric locomotive be operated on the Karaikal – Tiruvarur electrified section, said the officer.

Prior to the lockdown, express and passenger trains were in operation up to Karaikal and from that station hauled by diesel locomotive. Freight trains currently in operation on that stretch during the lockdown are also being hauled by diesel locomotive.

The Tiruvarur – Karaikal electrification work was the last leg of the overhead electrification project that was executed by the CORE on the Tiruchi – Thanjavur – Tiruvarur –Nagapattinam – Nagore- Karaikal broad gauge section. The double line broad gauge stretch from Tiruchi to Thanjavur and the single line section from Thanjavur to Tiruvarur had already been energised. The officer said once clearance comes through passenger train services hauled by electric locomotive from Karaikal to different destinations could be operated using power from the newly commissioned traction sub-station at Thanjavur Junction.