Commissioner of Railway Safety to inspect Tiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli BG stretch on October 21, 22

With broad gauge conversion works on the Tiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli section completed, the stretch is now set for statutory inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bengaluru.

Commissioner of Railway Safety Abhai Kumar Rai will inspect the 37-km section, where a new broad gauge track has been laid replacing the metre gauge line, on October 21 and 22. The inspection programme of the CRS was communicated on Monday to the Southern Railway Construction Organisation, which executed the gauge conversion project and to the Tiruchi Railway Division since the section falls under its jurisdiction.

Railway officials said the CRS would carry out the inspection by travelling on board a motor trolley, accompanied by senior officials of the Southern Railway, to check a host of aspects, including track parameters, signals, and minor bridges. As part of his inspection, the CRS would carry out a speed trial run by travelling on board a special train on the broad gauge section.

The Southern Railway Construction Organisation has constructed 79 minor bridges and four roads over bridges as part of the gauge conversion project. The section has Karyapattinam, Kuruvapalam, Neivilakku, Thopputhurai and Vedaranyam stations enroute.

A trial run of a diesel locomotive was carried out on the BG section in September end following the completion of the broad gauge conversion project. A joint team of officials from the Southern Railway Construction Organisation and the Tiruchi Railway Division conducted the trial run travelling on board a diesel locomotive.

The trial run conducted at a speed of 100 kilometres per hour was done ahead of the inspection of the CRS. Only after statutory inspection by the CRS and obtaining his authorisation would passenger, and freight trains be operated on this BG section, the official said. Train services will resume after a long gap on this section once the clearance comes from the CRS.