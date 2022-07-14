Commissioner of Railway Safety to inspect Nagapattinam- Velankanni BG stretch on July 20

The inspection is to be held following completion of track improvement works on the 10-km stretch

The inspection is to be held following completion of track improvement works on the 10-km stretch

With track improvement works in the 10-km Nagapattinam - Velankanni broad gauge section having been completed, the stage is now set for inspection by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Abhai Kumar Rai will inspect the electrified BG section on July 20. The inspection programme of the CRS was communicated to the Tiruchi divisional railway authorities and to the Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, Chennai on Thursday.

Railway sources said the CRS will arrive at Tiruchi from Bengaluru in the early hours on July 20 and thereafter proceed to Velankanni from here by an Inspection Special train. The CRS will carry out the inspection at first by travelling on board a motor trolley in the BG section which would be followed by a speed trial in the later part of the day. Senior railway officials from the Southern Railway would accompany the CRS during the inspection, said the sources.

The Construction Organisation of the Southern Railway had carried out the track improvement works in the Nagapattinam - Velankanni BG section which is situated in the coastal belt. The track improvements were executed to enable passenger trains to run at a higher speed on this stretch.

As part of the track improvement works, a retaining wall along both sides of the track has been constructed to a distance of about four kilometres to prevent erosion of soil. The construction of the retaining wall was a major component of the project. Further, the side slopes of the track along the entire stretch was stabilised and the eroded portions of the embankments were attended to as part of the execution of the project. The Central Organisation for Railway Electrification had electrified the Nagapattinam - Velankanni BG stretch in late 2020 prior to the completion of the track improvement works.

The need to take up track improvement works was necessitated to ensure stability of the track and prevent erosion of soil since the stretch was situated in the coastal area. Although passenger trains used to be operated in this stretch earlier, it was, however, run with a restricted speed and hauled by diesel locomotives. The track improvement works would now enable operation of passenger trains at a higher speed. Trains could now be hauled by electric locomotive since the stretch had been electrified, said railway officials.

Railway officials had conducted a speed trial run of an electric locomotive in April this year following completion of the track improvement works to ensure the smoothness of the overhead electrical equipment installed in this stretch. The speed trial was conducted at 100 to 110 kilometres per hour from Nagapattinam to Velankanni to also ensure that there was no deficiency in the track ahead of inviting the CRS for inspecting the BG section.

EOM/RAM