Commissioner of Railway Safety nod for introduction of electric loco hauled trains on Tiruvarur-Karaikal stretch

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru has given statutory clearance for introduction of electric loco hauled passenger and freight trains on the newly-energised broad gauge stretch from Tiruvarur to Karaikal falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division’s limits.

The authorisation from the Commissioner of Railway Safety came a few days ago after the officer conducted a mandatory inspection of the 42-km newly-electrified stretch from Tiruvarur and Karaikal by travelling on board a special train with a tower car on May 23, besides carrying out a speed trial.

The clearance has now paved the way for operation of electric loco hauled passenger trains from and to Karaikal via Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Nagore. Passenger trains were being operated up to Karaikal and from that station hauled by diesel locomotive until the lockdown was imposed.

The Tiruvarur-Karaikal electrification was the last leg of the overhead electrification project executed by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur-Tiruvarur-Karaikal broad gauge section.

The CORE had already energised the double line stretch from Tiruchi to Thanjavur and on the single line section from Thanjavur to Tiruvarur.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has given a series of measures to be implemented while giving his authorisation for introduction of electric loco hauled passenger and freight trains on the Tiruvarur - Karaikal electrified stretch. Prominent among them is that general caution notices regarding danger of high voltage traction wires should be displayed at entrances of railway stations and at prominent places at each station to alert public. Introduction of regular foot patrolling inspection of overhead electrical equipment is another measure stipulated by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

A senior railway official said preliminary works for electrifying the 10-km Nagapattinam - Velankanni broad gauge section had commenced. The work is also being executed by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification. The broad gauge stretch that remains to be electrified is from Tiruvarur to Karaikudi via Pattukottai, Peravurani and Aranthangi.