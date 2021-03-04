Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects electrified stretches

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru Abay Kumar Rai conducted mandatory inspections on the Nidamangalam - Mannargudi and Cuddalore - Vriddhachalam electrified broad gauge stretches following completion of overhead electrification works in both sections.

Accompanied by officials of the Southern Railway and Tiruchi Railway Division, Mr. Rai at first inspected the 13-km electrified stretch from Nidamangalam to Mannargudi in the morning. Following the inspection was a speed trial run on board a special train from Mannargudi to Nidamangalam, said railway sources.

Thereafter, Mr. Rai inspected the 55 -km electrified stretch from Cuddalore to Vriddhachalam which was followed by a speed trial run that was conducted from Vriddhachalam to Cuddalore. The overhead electrification project was executed by the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification.