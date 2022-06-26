Commissioner inspects Adi Dravida Welfare hostels in Perambalur

Commissioner of Adi Dravida Welfare S. Madhumathi inspected the Government Adi Dravida Welfare hostels for boys and girl school students at Padalur and Perambalur and the hostel for college students at Perambalur on Sunday to ascertain adequacy of basic facilities.

Ms. Madhumathi inspected the store room where grocery items were kept, the kitchen and the dining hall at the hostels to determine cleanliness, and also made sure that drinking water facility and toilets at the hostels were sufficient. She also checked the registers at the hostels, a press release said.

Accompanied by Perambalur Collector P. Sri Venkata Priya, the Commissioner inspected quality of the grocery items used for preparing food for the students, and also checked the quality of the food served to them. She instructed the officials concerned and the wardens to redress all grievances of students.