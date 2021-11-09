Commercially viable rail link remains on the back burner, say passenger associations

A proposal to lay railway track connecting Thanjavur with Ariyalur mooted two decades ago still remains at the nascent stage.

Rail passenger associations in Thanjavur district succeeded in getting the attention of MPs elected from the region towards the project two decades ago and ensured that the proposal reached the desk of the railway authorities for their consideration through the elected representatives.

The proponents claimed that if the track connecting Thanjavur with Ariyalur through Thiruvaiyaru and Thirumanur was laid it would reduce the travelling distance of goods trains carrying coal to cement manufacturing industries at Ariyalur from Karikal port by 100 km.

“Hitherto, the coal was transported from Karikal to Ariyalur via Tiruchi after reaching Thanjavur. Once the link comes up, the goods trains could reach the cement industrial hub by covering just 40 km from Thanjavur,” claimed T.Saravanan, secretary, Train Passengers Association, Papanasam.

Apart from ensuring quick arrival of coal to the cement factories, the link would also open up a new avenue for passenger transport from Thanjavur to Chennai via. Ariyalur, he pointed out.

PPP module suggested

Expressing a similar view, V.Jeevakumar, secretary, Delta Train Users Association, pointed out that the proposed track would also provide additional rail link to Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur and Bengaluru from Thanjavur apart from augmenting the rail connectivity of Thanjavur with Chennai. It would also augment the movement of paddy from Thanjavur to the north and north-western districts.

In case if the Ministry of Railways felt that allocation of huge funds for a new project in the region again would not be feasible, the project could be taken up under the public-private partnership module by roping in the cement manufacturing units.

The cement majors could be asked to share a part of the expenditure involved in the creation of rail infrastructure by pooling in their corporate social responsibility scheme fund or by bringing in the required contribution from their own funds jointly and avail some concessions in the transportation charges of coal from Karaikal and moving their products to different parts of the State by rail, Mr.Jeevakumar added.

With sweeping changes being implemented in the railway network management such as allowing operation of services by different entities, the rail users felt that there would be no harm in trying the PPP module in the laying of the 40-km-track, which could serve both commercial and passenger movement in an effective and commercially viable manner.

Meanwhile, the associations have pinned their hopes again on the MPs from the region who would be attending a meeting called by Southern Railway General Manager in Tiruchi to discuss the issues/proposals relating to the region, this week.