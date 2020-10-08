Commercial Tax Office Complex to function as temporary Collectorate in Mayiladuthurai

The Commercial Tax Office Complex will function as the temporary collectorate for the newly-formed Mayiladuthurai district.

Proposals were sent to the office of Commissioner for Revenue Administration for formation of an additional Division with Sirkazhi as headquarters following the public hearing conducted on July 30 for demarcation of the boundaries for the new district carved out of Nagapattinam district.

Mayiladuthurai district was formed with Kuthalam, Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi, and Tranquebar taluks. Two new taluks with Kollidam and Sembanaarkovil as headquarters are likely to be created for the new district.

Nagapattinam district was left with the taluks of Kilvelur, Nagapattinam, Thirukkuvalai and Vedaranyam. At the public hearing in Nagapattinam on the same day, the participants raised demand for creation of a new division with Vedaranyam as headquarters.

According to officials, there were demands for creation of more taluks in Nagapattinam district and bifurcation of villages as well in Vedaranyam block. The need for bifurcation of some of the villages as big as 15 square kilometres was felt in the aftermath of the Gaja cyclone when the administration faced tough situations in reaching out to the affected people with relief, it is learnt.

The demands raised during the public hearings were under the consideration of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

The Dharmapuram Adheenam in Mayiladuthurai has come forward to provide substantial land for establishing a permanent collectorate complex. This proposal is also being processed, official sources said, indicating that the extent of land required for the Collectorate was not available in the town limits. Though the Adheenam land is away from the urban limits, the location was being considered in view of the requirement of a huge land parcel for the new Collectorate.

In all likelihood, the announcement on functioning of the new Mayiladuthurai district, for which the government had already posted a Special Officer and a Superintendent of Police, will be made any time soon, sources added.