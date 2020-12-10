Commercial complex sealed

A commercial complex, which was allegedly built with deviations from the approved building plan, on Nandhi Kovil Street in the city's central business district was sealed by the Tiruchi City Corporation on Thursday. The building was one of 27 others named in a public interest litigation filed two years ago.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, when it heard the PIL, had directed strict action in accordance with law, including locking and sealing of the premises which were in violation of existing building rules.

The Corporation had issued a notice, dated November 18, had informed the owner that if the necessary alterations in the building were not made, it would be sealed on December 10. Following inaction, the civic body sealed the building on Thursday.