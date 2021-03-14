Commemorative march concludes

Nagapattinam Collector Praveen P. Nair flags off a cycle rally, launching 75 years of Independence celebration, in the district.

NAGAPATTINAM

14 March 2021 21:42 IST

Volunteers and students concluded the final leg of a cycle rally commemorating the salt satyagraha undertaken by over 100 freedom fighters in southern Tamil Nadu.

The freedom fighters had taken the march from Tiruchi to Vedaranyam in solidarity with the Dandi march led by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12. The celebration is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a celebration of the country's 75th year of Independence over 75 weeks across the country.

Advertising

Advertising

Collector Praveen P. Nair flagged off the cycle rally in Moolakkarai, from where the students reached the Vedaranyam Salt Satyagraha Memorial following which a cultural event was organised by the Department of Arts and Culture at Rajaji park in Vedaranyam.

The relay rally took three days to conclude from the Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Tiruchi to Vedaranyam. The first set of students in Tiruchi travelled through the city, through Thiruvalarsolai to Kallanai on Friday. From Thanjavur, another set of students took over till Thirukattupalli. On Saturday, they travelled through Ayyampettai, Papanasam, Nallur, Darasuram, Kumbakonam and Valaigaiman to enter the Tiruvarur district. The relay rally reached Melamarudhur in Nagapattinam district on Sunday morning after which 100 students from the district took over and completed it.

The celebrations are in line with the nationwide call to celebrate the 75th year of Independence in August 2022.