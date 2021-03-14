Commemorative march concludes

Volunteers and students concluded the final leg of a cycle rally commemorating the salt satyagraha undertaken by over 100 freedom fighters in southern Tamil Nadu.
The freedom fighters had taken the march from Tiruchi to Vedaranyam in solidarity with the Dandi march led by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12. The celebration is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a celebration of the country's 75th year of Independence over 75 weeks across the country.
Collector Praveen P. Nair flagged off the cycle rally in Moolakkarai, from where the students reached the Vedaranyam Salt Satyagraha Memorial following which a cultural event was organised by the Department of Arts and Culture at Rajaji park in Vedaranyam.
The relay rally took three days to conclude from the Salt Satyagraha Memorial in Tiruchi to Vedaranyam. The first set of students in Tiruchi travelled through the city, through Thiruvalarsolai to Kallanai on Friday. From Thanjavur, another set of students took over till Thirukattupalli. On Saturday, they travelled through Ayyampettai, Papanasam, Nallur, Darasuram, Kumbakonam and Valaigaiman to enter the Tiruvarur district. The relay rally reached Melamarudhur in Nagapattinam district on Sunday morning after which 100 students from the district took over and completed it.
The celebrations are in line with the nationwide call to celebrate the 75th year of Independence in August 2022.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath