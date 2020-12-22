Come Pongal, 2.4 MW solar plant may be ready

It is expected to save Tiruchi Corporation ₹2.23 crore annually in power bills

Tiruchi Corporation plans to commission the 2.4 MW solar power plant at Panchapur on the outskirts of the city before Pongal.

Installation and inter-linking of solar panels, construction of a power room and laying of cables are the major components of the ₹13.5-crore project. It is among the major projects being undertaken under the Smart City Initiative.

A Chennai-based company, which was awarded the contract, is said to have completed nearly 90% of the work. A total of 7,440 solar power panels have been installed and inter-linking them is under way.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that a team of electrical engineers were working on linking the solar panels. Similarly, bay extension work to connect electricity with the grid at the sub-station at MGR Nagar had been undertaken.

“Almost all major works of the project have been completed. Only fine-tuning is pending. They are expected to be completed within two weeks. Chances are bright for commissioning the plant before Pongal,” Mr. Sivasubramanian said.

A team of Non-Conventional Energy Sources of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) inspected the plant a few days ago to check the efficiency of the installation works.

The team was expected to submit its report shortly. Once the Corporation received the green signal to connect the electricity with the grid, it would commission the plant.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said the civic body had 18 high tension (HT) connections. Of them, 10 were for pumping stations of the underground drainage project and eight for supplying drinking water in the city. It consumed 22,000 MW hour unit a year and paid ₹16.57 crore a year on account of electricity charges. The solar power plant could meet 4,000 MW units a year and could help the civic body save ₹2.23 crore annually. It would be adjusted with power bills.

The Commissioner said the contracted company would take care of operation and maintenance of the plant for 10 years. It would employ a team of personnel for it.