Come August, Tiruchi airport to have upgraded ILS system

₹3.5 crore allocated for AAI project at Tiruchi

Work on installing a new and upgraded Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Tiruchi International Airport to replace the existing one is expected to begin in the first week of July.

A technical team from the Radio Construction and Development Unit of Airports Authority of India (AAI) from New Delhi will carry out the installation of the ₹3.5 crore-upgraded ILS system, which will aid in smoother landing of flights at the non-metro airport.

Ahead of putting in place a new system, AAI-Tiruchi carried out civil and electrical works connected with the project. A concrete platform has been constructed at the end of Runway 27 adjoining Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway for installation of a set of new antennae.

Civil and electrical works have been completed for the new system, Airport Director S. Dharmaraj told The Hindu on Wednesday.

The ILS has two components — local antennae that will provide centre line information of the runway and a glide path giving data pertaining to angle of descent. The new ILS system will have 16 localiser antennae instead of the 12 antennae in the existing system. The antennae will be installed at the end of Runway 27 and the glide path at the end of Runway 09 on Nathamadipatti side, he said.

The installation work is expected to begin in the first week of July. A team from the Radio Construction and Development Unit of Airports Authority of India from New Delhi will execute the work at the airport. It will thereafter carry out flight calibration tests ahead of commissioning the new system. Approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will be sought prior to commissioning.

The entire work is expected to be completed by early August. Post-commissioning, the new ILS system will aid in smoother landing of flights. Although the new ILS was planned to be completed by March, the project got delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, he further said.

Due to the pandemic, the airport has been witnessing operation of international flights operated under Vande Bharat Mission and Air Bubble agreement only. In the near future, the airport will also have a new technical block-cum-air traffic control tower at the approved site, the airport director added.