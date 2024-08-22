Combined water supply scheme to benefit 15 habitations commissioned

A Combined Water Supply Scheme benefitting 15 habitations in Veppanthattai panchayat union in the district was brought to public use on Thursday. The scheme has been implemented by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board at a cost of ₹30.8 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The 15 habitations falling under six panchayats where drinking water is to be supplied include Ayanperaiyur, Thaikal, Mangalam, Mangalamedu, Ranjankudi, Eraiyur, V. Kalathur, Keezhacheri, Mettucheri, Villath Nagar, Vannarapoondi, Thiruvalanthurai and Agaram.

The scheme has been designed for providing 1.4 MLD (million litre per day) for the present stage, 1.6 MLD for the intermediate stage year (2037) and 1.8 MLD for the ultimate stage year (2052) for the 15 habitations in the Veppanthattai union. Under this scheme, three infiltration wells, one collection sump and pump room have been constructed in the southern bank of the Vellar river near Ayanperiayur.

Perambalur Lok Sabha MP K.N. Arun Nehru commissioned the scheme in the presence of Perambalur MLA M. Prabhakaran and TWAD Board officials at Ranjankudi village in Thevaiyur panchayat, an official release said.