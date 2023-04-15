Combined water supply scheme for Nagapattinam to be completed by 2025

April 15, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Non-availability of proper groundwater resources to satisfy the needs of the rural households places Nagapattinam district at the last spot in the State in terms of the percentage of households having piped drinking water supply connections.

Data from the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj shows that out of the 1.25 crore rural households, nearly 78.92 crore households have piped drinking water supply connections. The Jal Jeevan Mission launched in 2019 by the Union Ministry of Jal Sakthi aims to provide 55 litres per capita per day of piped water supply to every rural household in a prescribed quality through a functional household tap connection.

The data shows that Nagapattinam district has only 10.61% of the households connected with piped drinking water supply, making it the least in the State, followed by Ramanathapuram (23.03%) and Dharmapuri (24.75%).

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj told The Hindu that Nagapattinam is one of the unique districts in the State as far as drinking water supply is concerned. Except for a few areas in the Thirumarugal block, the groundwater in all the other six blocks in the district is saline because of its proximity to the Bay of Bengal. Supplying saline water through pipes by erecting borewells is of no use to rural households.

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to ensure a guaranteed piped drinking water supply, the State government has decided to implement a Combined Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) exclusively for Nagapattinam district at ₹ 1,752 crore by converging the grants given by the 15th Finance Commission. The source of water supply would be from River Kollidam in Thanjavur district.

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board will execute the CWSS. Once the project starts functioning in the financial year 2024-25, nearly 7.5 lakh people in the district will benefit through the door-to-door drinking water supply, he added.

In the current financial year, the government has planned to provide 24.3 lakh functional household tap connections with an estimated amount of ₹ 3,037 crore in the State.