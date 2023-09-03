Combined efforts result in reuniting 28 rescued mentally ill persons post-recovery with families

September 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Coordinated efforts and steps taken by the district administration along with other stakeholders resulted in successfully reuniting 28 rescued wandering persons following their recovery with their respective families since April 2022 in Pudukottai district.

The latest instance was that of a 25-year-old man, hailing from the Telangana, who was reunited with his family post recovery at the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) where he was accommodated and provided care and continuous treatment besides psychological counselling for nearly four months.

The man at the time of rescue by the district police was found to be mentally ill and wandering near Illupur and brought to the ECRC which has been set up by the State Health Department on Pudukottai old Government Hospital campus. It was a happy moment for the man when he was reunited with his family at the Collectorate in the presence of the District Collector.

During the period from April 2022 to August 2023, a total number of 28 persons, including 15 women, who were rescued after being found mentally ill and wandering in different places in the district were reunited with their respective families following their recovery at the ECRC where they underwent treatment and counselling, said official sources.

The wandering mentally ill persons were either rescued by the police or based on information to the Taluk Rescue Teams comprising officials from the police and other departments. Basic screening of the rescued persons were carried out immediately and emergency care given to them prior to being accommodated at the ECRC for continuous treatment and counselling.

Every rescued person was also screened to find out if he or she had any communicable or non-communicable disease. Specialised care was given to them at the ECRC which has a team consisting of a psychiatrist, psychologist, staff nurse, psychiatric social welfare personnel and multi-purpose health workers, officials said.

Every rescued person was given pharmacological treatment on a continuous basis, sustained psychological counselling, occupational therapy after some time to make them engage in some productive activity and rehabilitation services. Based on improvements information was steadily ascertained from them about their family members and their whereabouts in order to trace them. Based on the information, searches were launched to trace the family members of those accommodated at the ECRC.

The verification was done by the police and revenue officials to ensure that the information was correct and necessary evidence collected to ascertain the genuineness of the family members before reuniting the rescued persons with them following their recovery, the sources added.

Coordinated efforts and steps taken by the district administration and other stakeholders has resulted in successfully reuniting 28 persons with their respective family members, said Dr. R. Karthik Deivanayagam, District Psychiatrist and Programme Officer of the Pudukottai District Mental Health Programme.

Presently, 35 persons accommodated in the ECRC were in different stages of recovery from mental illness and joint efforts were under way to trace their family members, he said adding that regular follow ups were being done over phone with the reunited persons and their family members.

