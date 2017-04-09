Combined court complex inaugurated at Musiri

There has been a growing demand for setting up sub-courts at various major towns across the State and the judiciary department in co-ordination with the State government has been taking special endeavour to provide the facility without delay, said R. Suresh Kumar, Judge of the Madras High Court.

Speaking after inaugurating the combined court complex at Musiri, about 45 km from here, on Sunday, Justice Suresh Kumar said that Musiri was one of the major urban centres across the State where there was a strong need for starting sub-court. He, in his capacity as Additional Portfolio Judge for Tiruchi District, assured the members of the Bar and advocates who had made a strong plea for starting the sub-court, that steps would be taken for constructing the sub-court in Musiri.

Mr. Justice Suresh Kumar said that even the combined court complex which would house the Munsiff court and the Judicial Magistrate court, was a victory. “I am glad to observe that one of the lawyers Ramesh Babu had fought a legal battle to get the combined court, a felt need for the past four decades,” he said.

Expeditous disposal of cases

Mr. Justice Suresh Kumar said that a concerted effort by the litigant public, legal fraternity and the police department would go a long way in ensuring expeditious settlement of cases. In this context, he explained the success of the lok adalats and mega lok adalats being organised periodically.

T. Senthilkumar, Superintendent of Police, underlined the role of lawyers in building leadership quality and personality development in the society.

Senior advocates, Balasubramanian and N. Senguttuvan, shared their experience and called upon young lawyers to develop skills by reading various judgements and observing the proceedings at various courts.

S. Baskaran and M. Rajendran, president and secretary respectively, of the Musiri Bar Association, pleaded for starting a sub-court in Musiri.

J. Rabindar, Superintending Engineer, Public Works Department, in his address, said that the court had been constructed at an estimate of ₹4.31 crore.

The ground and first floor had a total plinth area of 1,185 square metres. The chambers for the judicial officers, property room, waiting hall for litigant public and Counselling and Mediation Hall had been provided at the court. This apart, quarters for judicial officers also forms part of the complex.

S. Kumaraguru, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruchi and P. Karunanidhi, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Tiruchi spoke.