Combined annual NCC training camp concludes

Special Correspondent THANJAVUR
August 20, 2022 17:35 IST

A week-long combined annual NCC training session of the Camp of Rockfort Trichy group, held at the Agricultural College and Research Institute, Echankottai, concluded on Saturday.

Around 500 NCC cadets, both from schools and colleges, from various districts participated in the camp conducted by the 34 th (Tamil Nadu) Independent Company, NCC, Thanjavur. Practical training was imparted to the participants in weapon handling, drill, live firing, map reading, field and battle craft and health and hygiene disaster management.

National Integration Awareness Programme (NIAP) and cultural programmes were also conducted during the camp. The Group Commander, Trichy Group, Colonel Sunil Bhatt, VSM, inspected the camp on August 17, said the Camp Commandant, Colonel Sanjeev Khurana in a press release.

