Colourful cultural programmes, marchpast and award of medals and prizes mark Independence Day in Tiruchi

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Tiruchi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accepted the guard of honour presented by the Armed Reserve police personnel and awarded medals and certificates of appreciation to 329 best performers in various government departments.

Collector distributed welfare measures of the departments such as Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Differently Abled Welfare, TAHDCO, Vazhndhu Kaattuvom scheme and Labour Welfare to 27 beneficiaries totalling ₹23.82 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 565 students from around eight schools in the district staged cultural performances. As many as 31 senior wing cadets from the Four Tamil Nadu Girls Battalion NCC, Tiruchi, representing Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College and Holy Cross College took part in the march during the event.

The Department of Fire and Rescue Services performed a drill with firefighters showcasing their modern equipment to the gathering.

Tiruchi MP Durai Vaiko; Inspector-General of Police, Central Zone, G. Karthikeyan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, M. Manohar, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, District Revenue Officer R. Rajalakshmi, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of various government departments participated in the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pradeep Kumar paid respects at the First World War Memorial in Gandhi Market and later participated in the ‘Podhu Virundhu’ held at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. He was a special guest at the Grama Sabha meeting held at Panayakurichy village in Tiruverumbur.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan hoisted the tricolour at the Tiruchi Corporation Office in the presence of Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor G. Divya, zonal chairpersons, councillors, and officials. He also distributed certificates of appreciation and cash awards to Corporation officials and workers, and the children of the Corporation officials who secured high marks in the board examinations. He handed over financial assistance of ₹20,000 each to 17 children of sanitation workers.

G. Aghila, Director of the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi; Pawan Kumar Singh, Director of Indian Institute of Management- Tiruchi, and M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, hoisted the National Flag and addressed the students during the Independence Day celebrations in their respective campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.