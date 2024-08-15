ADVERTISEMENT

Colourful cultural programmes, marchpast and award of medals and prizes mark Independence Day in Tiruchi

Published - August 15, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Collector distributed welfare measures of the departments such as Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Differently Abled Welfare, TAHDCO, Vazhndhu Kaattuvom scheme and Labour Welfare to 27 beneficiaries totalling ₹23.82 lakh.

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar inspecting the guard of honour at the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Students from various schools performing at the cultural programme during the 78th Independence Day event in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Students from various schools performing during the cultural programme at the 78th Independence Day event in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Armed Reserve Police Ground in Tiruchi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accepted the guard of honour presented by the Armed Reserve police personnel and awarded medals and certificates of appreciation to 329 best performers in various government departments.

Collector distributed welfare measures of the departments such as Revenue, Agriculture, Horticulture, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Differently Abled Welfare, TAHDCO, Vazhndhu Kaattuvom scheme and Labour Welfare to 27 beneficiaries totalling ₹23.82 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 565 students from around eight schools in the district staged cultural performances. As many as 31 senior wing cadets from the Four Tamil Nadu Girls Battalion NCC, Tiruchi, representing Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College and Holy Cross College took part in the march during the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Department of Fire and Rescue Services performed a drill with firefighters showcasing their modern equipment to the gathering.

Tiruchi MP Durai Vaiko; Inspector-General of Police, Central Zone, G. Karthikeyan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, M. Manohar, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini, Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, District Revenue Officer R. Rajalakshmi, Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of various government departments participated in the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pradeep Kumar paid respects at the First World War Memorial in Gandhi Market and later participated in the ‘Podhu Virundhu’ held at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. He was a special guest at the Grama Sabha meeting held at Panayakurichy village in Tiruverumbur.

Mayor M. Anbazhagan hoisted the tricolour at the Tiruchi Corporation Office in the presence of Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan, Deputy Mayor G. Divya, zonal chairpersons, councillors, and officials. He also distributed certificates of appreciation and cash awards to Corporation officials and workers, and the children of the Corporation officials who secured high marks in the board examinations. He handed over financial assistance of ₹20,000 each to 17 children of sanitation workers.

G. Aghila, Director of the National Institute of Technology – Tiruchi; Pawan Kumar Singh, Director of Indian Institute of Management- Tiruchi, and M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, hoisted the National Flag and addressed the students during the Independence Day celebrations in their respective campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US