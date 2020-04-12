Colour passes given to families of police personnel in Perambalur

Alongside enforcing prohibitory orders issued in the wake of COVID-19 spread and driving home the importance of personal distancing, law enforcing authorities in neighbouring Perambalur district have put in place a system for the families of police personnel staying in quarters by distributing passes of different colours to them specifying the days to venture out to buy essentials.

Passes of blue, red and yellow colours each signed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Armed Reserve, Perambalur has been distributed to every occupant residing in the police quarters situated within the District Armed Reserve premises in Perambalur. Out of the 303 quarters, 280 of them have been occupied.

Families in the possession of blue colour pass would have to venture out to buy essential commodities on Monday and Thursday. Those provided with red colour pass could go out for making purchases on Wednesday and Saturday while for yellow pass holders it was on Tuesday and Friday.

Only one person from the police family could use the pass while venturing out. The pass could be used only between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The whole idea behind putting in place the pass system among families of police personnel was to ensure personal distancing and keeping in mind the safety of families of police personnel at a time when COVID-19 was on the spread, said a senior police officer in Perambalur.

The initiative was carried out on the direction of the higher ups. The passes were distributed to each family residing in the police quarters on Saturday, the officer added.

The Tiruchi Rural Police for its part has been distributing vegetables and other essentials at the door step of families of police personnel residing in quarters here.

Out of the 381 quarters situated in District Armed Reserve campus and its vicinity, 380 of them have been occupied. Another officer said four police teams have been formed to collect the list containing vegetables and other items required by each family of police personnel residing in quarters every day.

The teams would purchase them and bring in police vehicles and supply to the respective family at their doorstep. The initiative had been put in place to ensure the safety of families of police personnel who were deployed at check posts and other places to enforce prohibitory orders, the officer added. Similar initiative was also being followed in Ariyalur district.