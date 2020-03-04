Colony residents join hands with police in crime fighting

04 March 2020 23:08 IST

They have installed CCTV network

The Natarajapuram (South) Colony Residents Welfare Association here has joined hands with the police in stepping up vigilance in the locality by installing a network of 40 CCTV cameras.

The surveillance network covers every nook and corner of the locality comprising 13 streets. The CCTV cameras have been linked to a control room set up in the area.

The surveillance network project in Natarajapuram has been funded by a software company in the area.

Already, CCTV cameras were installed at 160 places across Thanjavur town ahead of the consecration ceremony of Big Temple in February and linked to the Modern Police Control Room.

The CCTVs installed and commissioned at Natarajapuram Colony on Monday will also be linked with the control room within a week or 10 days, said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thanjavur Town, Ravichandran.

Earlier, the DSP also declared open a police beat centre at the colony.

Dust masks for traffic police personnel deployed at different points in the town, sponsored by the Natarajapuram Residents Welfare Association, was also handed over to the police.

Corporation Commissioner Janaki Ravindran presented the masks to a group of traffic policemen on the occasion.