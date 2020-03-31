Colleges unsure about completing 90 working days for this semester

Arts and science colleges are apparently in a fix as they are not sure if the requirement of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to complete 90 working days per semester could be complied with for this semester.

The colleges had, more or less, completed a little more than 80 working days before the nationwide lockdown was enforced for containment of novel coronavirus.

Seven to eight more working days are required for rushing through the last one or two units before proceeding with the model exam followed by the semester exam, college heads say.

The academic schedule may not get unduly affected if the lockdown gets to a close on April 14, as already planned. In the event of the lockdown period getting extended, the schedule of exams, valuation and results could have an impact on the duration of the odd semester in the next academic year, they say.

“There is indeed uncertainty about completion of the term days. There has been no precedent for the current situation. But, most of the working days for the term have been completed, finishing off the portions should not be a problem,” Rev. Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal, St. Joseph's College, said

There are indications that some of the teachers are already making proper use of the lockdown period by engaging the students online for completing the remaining units, he said.

A sense of hope also prevails that even if the exams are conducted late, the universities could make up for the lost time by expediting the valuation process.

“It is possible to tweak the system a little bit to complete the valuation process in time. Scope exists for increasing the number of valuation centres and engaging more number of teachers for valuation duty by relaxing the eligibility criteria. For instance, instead of insisting on three years of experience, the universities could as well engage more number of teachers by permitting those with two years of work experience to take up the valuation duty”, S. Sekar, Principal, Meenakshi Ramaswami Arts and Science College, Ariyalur.

The college heads are, nevertheless, very particular on resumption of working days only after the COVID 19 scare evaporates entirely.

“It is very difficult to follow the personal distancing for one metre in colleges, be it in classrooms, exam halls or hostels. Even if there is further extension of the lockdown period, the situation the country is going through is quite understandable. As for institutions, the safety and well-being of students and teachers is of paramount importance,” Prof. Sekar said.