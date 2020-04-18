Colleges set to function as quarantine centres

TIRUCHI

The office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education is understood to have sought the details of buildings and sanitary infrastructure from institutions in the region, indicating that the facilities could be put to use by the district administrations during the lockdown period for containment of COVID 19 virus.

The Tiruchi district administration has already been using the facilities of Jamal Mohamed College for quarantining people detected with symptoms of COVID 19 virus. The college has created exclusive entrance and exit points for the frontline staff looking after the people housed in the college.

Other colleges are also in a state of preparedness to offer their facilities. “We have provided the details of the classrooms in academic blocks, the number of rooms in the hostel, the toilets in each building and other such particulars to the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education and the district administration,” R. Sundararaman, Principal of National College, said.

Likewise, the St. Joseph's College has also in a state of preparedness to provide its facilities, said Principal Rev. Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier.