Colleges re-open, but many choose to remain home

Colleges in the city that re-opened for final year students on Monday reported weak attendance as students chose to stay home. The students were to return to colleges after an eight-month gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Educational institutions were instructed by the State government to regulate the attendance of staff and students while monitoring safety measures, including disinfection, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. At some colleges, students were asked to attend practical classes while theory classes would continue to be taught online, according to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued. Meanwhile, in other colleges, students were asked to stay home as examinations were coming up.

Many students of the Government Law College and the E.V.R. Periyar College attended classes on Monday. “We have appointed a monitoring committee to ensure students are wearing masks and maintaining personal distancing,” said M. Rajeshwaran, Principal, Government Law College, Tiruchi. A temperature check is done at the entrance, while sanitisers are placed in corridors, and at entrances of classrooms for students.

Since the college had already been following a two-shift schedule, one for the three-year-course and one for the five-year course, only a total of 180 students were present at the college at any given time. Course and resource material were circulated to the students through WhatsApp, for those unable to attend classes. Students have been informed that the reference section in the library of the college would be closed while only borrowing from the library would be allowed.

Meanwhile, in several other colleges, including Bishop Heber College and Holy Cross College, students were asked to stay home as their examinations were nearing. “The students were asked to prepare for the semester examinations which are to be held on December 9. After the Christmas holidays, a decision on the reopening will be taken,” a representative of Holy Cross College said.

While colleges were ready to begin classes, many students said they were unable to attend. “We have received many letters and messages from students staying far away. They were unsure of attending classes. For them, we have ensured that all our classes are online, while special classes can also be scheduled for those missing practical classes,” said R. Sundararaman, Principal, National College.