Colleges of education worried over NCTE’s notification

Colleges of education affiliated to Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University (TNTEU) are anxious to know if they will be permitted to offer the Four Years Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) for which the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) notified the regulations earlier this year.

The four-year ITEP Arts and Science streams is offered after senior secondary and aims at preparing committed, responsible and professional teachers.

The catch is that the NCTE envisages offering the ITEP in multi and inter-disciplinary academic environment, which means a duly recognised higher educational institution offering undergraduate or post graduate programmes of study in the field of liberal arts, humanities, social sciences, sciences, commerce or mathematics.

“This implies that the arts and science colleges affiliated to State universities are eligible to offer the ITEP. Such a step would also imply eventual closure of all colleges of education”, a management representative of a private college of education in Tiruchi said.

Decline in admissions

The managements of several colleges of education that are either defunct or on the verge of closure expect theTir incoming Vice-Chancellor of TNTEU to take pro-active steps for infusing vibrancy into the academic activities of the institutions.

“The demand for B.Ed programmes fell 2014 after the duration of the regular course was increased to two years. We have gone through a severe struggle for staying afloat ever since. The onus is now on the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University to prevail upon the NCTE to permit colleges of education to offer four years ITEP,” said a principal of another private institution who did not wish to be identified.

In the red

A majority of the over 700 colleges of education affiliated to TNTEU are in the red and unable to sustain due to the sharp decline in admissions, leave alone retaining the teachers.

In the Central region, five colleges of education in Ariyalur district, nine in Nagapattinam district, three in Perambalur district, six in Pudukottai, three in Thanjavur district, and eight in Tiruchi were not in a position to pay even the backlog of affiliation fee ranging from ₹ 2 lakh to ₹ 10 lakh to the university at the time of start of this academic year, according to an official communication issued by the Registrar to the institutions. They were given extension of time till August 10.

Citing the NCTE sub-regulation (16) of regulation 7, which stipulates that the affiliated colleges should admit students only after obtaining affiliation from the university, the Registrar had cautioned in his communication that those who do not pay the fee will not been allowed to admit students for this academic year.