Colleges keen on reviving extra-curricular activities during even Semester

‘Part-V extension activities keep students grounded to societal realities’

With the progressive decline in COVID 19 cases, colleges are looking at the possibility of reviving extra-curricular activities during the initial weeks of the Even Semester, which, as per the altered academic calendar, is set to start during the last week of this month.

Though the University Grants Commission accords emphasis on extra-curricular activities in higher educational institutions, and involvement of students in functions of various clubs and extension activities, the intermittent pandemic lockdowns eliminated the scope for fulfilling this requirement for the last two years.

"We had already started the competitions for students, and have lined up quite a few activities. Extra-curricular activities are a necessary part of the curriculum. For, it is through these activities that students learn life-skills," V. Sujatha, Principal of Cauvery College for Women, said.

There is, of course, expectation among students that there will be sufficient activities for creative outlet, but there is no denying the fact that the students as well as teachers need to be shaken off their inactivity caused by prolonged duration of online classes, she said.

Revival of focus on Part V extension activities has been long overdue. The field outreach through activities of various clubs like Fine Arts, Exnora, Leo, Rotract, Gender and Environment is what keeps students grounded to the realities of the society, S. Ismail Mohideen, Principal of Jamal Mohamed College, said.

The college heads are also looking forward to the possibilities for conducting inter-collegiate competitions. Not all colleges are confident about getting back to full-fledged resumption of offline classes. Some managements are still circumspect about getting back to 'business as usual' mode of work. Yet, some college heads seemed to be in favour of Bharathidasan University (BDU) conducting BARD-FEST, the annual inter-collegiate cultural convergence. The annual event has been an awaited occasion for the section of students seeking a prestigious platform for showcasing their creative acumen. The cultural coordinators in colleges are of the opinion that students could be prepared for the event even at short notice. The university will, in all probability, factor in the collective views of the college heads, and take a call on conduct of the event, BDU sources said.