Colleges in ‘wait and watch’ mode for attaining deemed-to-be university status

TIRUCHI

At least a couple of colleges of long-standing in the city that are known to be evaluating options for transformation into deemed to be universities are in a ‘wait and watch’ mode with the intention of taking the plunge after observing the outcome of the efforts of St. Joseph's College to upgrade its status.

St. Joseph’s College is understood to be in the process of preparing the mindset of the teaching community for transformation into a deemed to be university within the next few years. The 175-year-college started taking preparatory steps for the transformation after being accredited at A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council in the fourth cycle. The college's CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) was 3.58 out of 4 in the new format with 70% qualitative and 30% quantitative metrics.

According to the UGC (Institutions Deemed to be Universities) Regulations 2019, an institution applying to be declared as an Institution Deemed to be University should have been in existence for not less than 20 years, and must have obtained valid valid accreditation by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with at least 3.26 CGPA for three consecutive cycles

The institution should, at the time of application, figure among the top 50 ranks in any specific category or among the top 100 (Hundred) of overall ranking of National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF).

St. Joseph’s College was ranked 39th among colleges in the NIRF ranking 2019 released by the MHRD. Bishop Heber College (44th rank), Jamal Mohammed College (59th rank) and Holy Cross College (85th) rank also figure in the top 100 of overall ranking.

The UGC requires such colleges aspiring for deemed to be university status to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) containing a fifteen year detailed Strategic Vision Plan and a five year rolling implementation plan: Academic Plan, Faculty Recruitment Plan, Students Admission Plan, Research Plan, Networking Plan, Infrastructure development Plan, Finance Plan, Administrative Plan, and Governance Plan, with clear annual milestones and action plans on how the new Institution Deemed to be University is to be set up, with identifiable outputs and outcomes.

Details of the land in possession for establishing the institution along with the title documents; and details of the corpus fund created, and details of the financial sustainability of the institution are also required to be submitted.

St. Joseph’s College is looking for an assurance from the State government for continuance of financial support before moving ahead with the plan for upgrade of status. In particular, the college is keen on ensuring that the salary and pensionary benefits of the teachers are safeguarded, in order to make the academic programmes affordable to the socio-economic backward sections of the society, a senior functionary of a teachers' organisation said.