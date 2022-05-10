Colleges in a rush to complete annual events by this month

Colleges in the region are apparently in a rush to complete their annual events well in time so that students will face no distraction during the Even Semester.

The Even Semester exams that are usually conducted during this month will be starting on June 13 for UG students, according to a communication issued to affiliated colleges by Bharathidasan University.

Most of the affiliated colleges are apparently keen on completing Sports Day, Graduation Day and Annual Day during this month.

"These three annual events are of utmost importance. In particular, Graduation Day is considered to be of prime importance since the students have to be provided with the certificates to pursue higher studies or taking up jobs," S. Ismail Mohindeen, Principal, Jamal Mohamed College, said.

A few colleges have thought it fit to distribute the degree certificates without a formal ceremony.

In the order of priority, Hostel Day functions are being dispensed with in several colleges, it is learnt. Though the situation has turned normal, college managements are still cautious about letting any scope for crowding.

According to them, there is cause for consternation due to reports of COVID cluster in IIT-Madras. There is now a huge cause for relief after it turned out that the infection could be contained.

Now that the institutions are transitioning from offline to online mode of teaching-learning and examination within a specific time-frame, there is hope that the next academic year would conform to the usual schedule of teaching days and examinations, another college principal said.