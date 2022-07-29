Colleges complete induction programme for first-year students

July 29, 2022 20:55 IST

Arts and Science Colleges have, by and large, completed the conduct of student induction programmes, advocated by the University Grants Commission, to acclimatise first-year students to the academic environment in higher educational institutions.

In 2019, the UGC had come out with 'Deeksharambh', a guide to Student Induction Programme, suggesting a week-long duration for the exercise.

The guide to SIP focusses on socialising, associating, governing and experiencing.

Students were facilitated to meet their peers and seniors, taken on visit to important places in the campus, oriented on the rules and regulations of the institution and involved in interactions with experts in various fields.

Nehru Memorial College, Puthanampatti, oriented 800 first-year students to the academic environment in the campus through lecture-cum-activity sessions on socializing with the faculty and fellow students; taking part in curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular in the campus, understanding the governing practices of the college administration, affiliating University and Government of Tamil Nadu, and on experiencing challenges for personal and academic development.

The lecture-cum-activity sessions covered several topics including curriculum, value education, etiquette and manners, self-improvement, mentoring system, NSS, NCC, yoga, meditation, examination System, soft sklls and life skills, Pon.Balasubramanian, President of College Governing Committee, who inaugurated the programme, said.

The Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College conducted a Bridge Course for the first year UG students. The PG and Research Department of English, invited K. T. Tamilmani, Associate Professor and Head, Department of English, Nehru Memorial College, Puthanampatti, to interact with the students. Prof. Tamilmani spoke about LSRW (Learning, Speaking, Reading, Writing) skills and elaborated on how self learning plays a major role in learning the language.

At Cauvery College for Women, a ten-day Foundation English course was conducted for all first-year UG students by the Aurora Club, Department of English. The course was designed to help students shed inhibitiolns and develop their grammar, reading and writing skills in English language, Principal V. Sujatha said.

D. Laura Dameris Chellajothi, Associate Professor, Department of English, School of English and Other Foreign Languages, Bharathidasan University, interacted with the students.

According to the college heads, the freshers were encouraged to explore their areas of interests and build strong teacher-student relations.

The principals are understood to have instructed the teachers to conduct follow-up activities to determine the impact of the induction programme.