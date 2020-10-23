Many seats remain vacant in govt. polytechnic colleges

TIRUCHI

23 October 2020 20:36 IST

In variation of the usual trend of fixing stiff cut-off for admission, Government Polytechnic colleges are evidently welcoming even below average students with open arms this year, apparently due to severe dent in the intake caused by introduction of online system of admission in view of COVID-19 pandemic

As much as 50 % seats are yet to be filled in at least half of the 54 government polytechnic colleges in the State, even after the extension of date of admission till October 31, according to sources.

A week ago, government polytechnic colleges came out with an announcement stating that students with SSLC qualification will be admitted till October 31 in the offline mode.

For instance, nearly 100 seats remained vacant till last week in the Government Polytechnic College at Keezhapazhur in Ariyalur district. Though the yearly fee is just ₹ 2,500 a year and students are entitled to free laptops, free bus pass, scholarships and other freebies from the government, students could not be found since the online admission process turned out to be a deterrent.

Private polytechnic colleges were at a considerable advantage this time around, as they could reach out to the students at their doorsteps. The plight of government-aided polytechnics was slightly better.

A front-ranking polytechnic in Tiruchi district, managed to fill the seats, the number of applicants was much lower this year due to the introduction of online system for admission during the months of stringent lockdown, sources said.

The number of applicants in the Government Polytechnic Tiruchi was reportedly quite dismal this year, as rural students who usually seek admission in the institution found the going tough to comply with the requirements of online system of admission.

Completion of the admission process for Plus One in advance was another reason for the fall in number of applicants in government polytechnics, a Principal of a polytechnic college in a rural district in the region, said. The momentum of academic rigour in polytechnics is bound to slow down this year, another principal said.