College team wins award

TIRUCHI

A team of three students of Holy Cross College bagged the Tamil Nadu Student Innovators Award (TNSI) 2020 organised by Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) Tamil Nadu.

A sum of one lakh rupees will be awarded to the three students to develop their idea into an evolutionary prototype and a complete product.

S. Hafila Khairun, A. Alphin Punitha, D. Charithra Iswarya, students of third-year B.Sc. Chemistry, developed Swachata Sewormtricity, a waste management system that utilises toilet waste to generate electricity while turning the effluents into compost and recyling water for reuse. Mentored by J. Felicita Florence and J. Amala Infant Joice, Assistant Professors, Department of Chemistry, the students took part in the competition where over 2,000 teams across Tamil Nadu had submitted their ideas.

The competition had four rounds, and of the 2,000 teams, 495 went on to the ideation round, 150 to the boot camp round and 48, to the finals. Of them, 25 teams won the fellowship and award, including the team from Holy Cross College.

With the support of the Holy Cross Innovation and Incubation Centre led by Principal A. Christina Bridget, the students will utilise the fellowship fund to develop the product.