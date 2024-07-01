College teachers’ union flays extension to of Periyar University V-C

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA) has flayed the extension of service granted to Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan by 11 months by Governor R.N. Ravi and said it would set a wrong precedent.

In a statement issued here, association president P. David Livingstone said that extending Mr. Jagannathan’s tenure was wrong as he was facing inquiry for financial and administrative irregularities.

“The governor’s decision has shocked the academic community in the State, and we urge him to cancel it,” said the statement.

