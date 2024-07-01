ADVERTISEMENT

College teachers’ union flays extension to of Periyar University V-C

Published - July 01, 2024 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA)  has flayed the extension of service granted to Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R. Jagannathan by 11 months by Governor R.N. Ravi and said it would set a wrong precedent.

In a statement issued here, association president P. David Livingstone said that extending Mr. Jagannathan’s tenure was wrong as he was facing inquiry for financial and administrative irregularities.

“The governor’s decision has shocked the academic community in the State, and we urge him to cancel it,” said the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / university

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US