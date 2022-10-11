College teachers stage protests demanding implementation of GO on CAS

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 22:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TIRUCHI:

Teachers of government and government-aided arts and science colleges staged protests in front of their institutions on Tuesday demanding comprehensive implementation of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), as promised in the Government Order issued by the State on January 11, 2021.

The protests were conducted under the aegis of the Joint Action Council for College Teachers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Government Order states that the criteria of promotions under CAS laid down under the UGC regulations will be effective from the date of notification. For those for whom the due date for CAS promotions falls on or after April 1, 2015, and have not been awarded CAS so far, the API (Academic Performance Indicator) and other conditions stipulated in the new regulations 2018 shall be adopted with monetary benefit from August 1, 2018, the order states.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The JAC is understood to have plans to step up the protests in front of the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app