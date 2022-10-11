Tiruchirapalli

College teachers stage protests demanding implementation of GO on CAS

TIRUCHI:

Teachers of government and government-aided arts and science colleges staged protests in front of their institutions on Tuesday demanding comprehensive implementation of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), as promised in the Government Order issued by the State on January 11, 2021.

The protests were conducted under the aegis of the Joint Action Council for College Teachers.

The Government Order states that the criteria of promotions under CAS laid down under the UGC regulations will be effective from the date of notification. For those for whom the due date for CAS promotions falls on or after April 1, 2015, and have not been awarded CAS so far, the API (Academic Performance Indicator) and other conditions stipulated in the new regulations 2018 shall be adopted with monetary benefit from August 1, 2018, the order states.

The JAC is understood to have plans to step up the protests in front of the office of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education in the coming days.


