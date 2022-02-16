College teachers in Tiruchi get ready for paper valuation

Evaluation work likely to be completed by this month-end

Colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University are getting ready for local valuation of answer scripts of students who appeared in the odd semester examination.

Many of the colleges have planned to initiate the exercise when they reopen for offline classes, according to institution heads.

Though a green signal was given to higher educational institutions to conduct teaching-learning sessions in offline mode after a fall in COVID-19 cases, they were instructed to conduct examinations in online mode.

The students had substantial time to prepare for the odd semester exam, which, they were told, would be conducted offline before the Omicron scare surfaced. Hence, teachers are hopeful that the students would have done justice to the tests.

The university directed the students to upload the scanned copies of the answer scripts the same day and send the hard copies by registered post. College heads, especially principals of government arts and science colleges, made it known that they did not mind submission of the hard copies after all exams were over.

The teachers, who say it will be more convenient to value the hard copies, are gearing up for valuation work after colleges reopen. The principals have been designated as chief superintendents and teachers involved in valuation will be required to evaluate 40 papers a day — 20 each in two sessions.

Teachers say leniency in valuation is inevitable, and the pass percentage, in all probability, will be high. However, they are also conscious of apprehension on the part of recruiters to consider the academic performance of students at face value.

They are not happy with the trend of lenient valuation. “For, it also means demotivating bright students who worked hard for the exams,” a senior teacher said.

Meanwhile, Bharathidasan University is looking forward to completing the valuation work by the end of this month and publishing the results at the earliest next month, sources said.