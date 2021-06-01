College teachers feel relieved over work from home provision

TIRUCHI

Against the backdrop of the rapid surge in COVID-19 positive cases during the second wave, teachers of colleges and universities say they are now a relieved lot over the instruction by the State government to the managements in specific terms that the physical presence of teachers for online interface must not be insisted upon.

Till the end of April, the teachers in many colleges were required to handle the classes online, but from the confines of classrooms.

"We used to find ourselves in a rather funny situation of teaching aloud in empty classrooms. But then, teachers were also getting infected with COVID gradually, and the situation was turning serious. Thankfully, the government had made a specific mention that teachers must be permitted to work from home in the strict sense of the term," a college teacher said.

There was indeed a complexity in interpretation of the government instruction on online teaching-learning till April-end. "We did ask the teachers to come to the colleges to be on the safer side. Higher educational institutions, especially those receiving government-aid, cannot afford to be perceived as taking arbitrary decisions," a college head said.

"There has been no complaint of any college asking teachers to be present physically ever since the intensive lockdown commenced from the start of this month," A. Megala, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, said.

During the first week of May, the UGC had instructed vice-chancellors and principals to keep offline examinations in abeyance during May.

However, for conduct of online exams, the higher educational institutions were permitted to decide suitably after assessing local conditions and ensuring that they are prepared in all respects following advisories/guidelines/directions issued by the central/state government, Ministry of Education, or UGC from time to time to prevent spread of COVID-19 and for the safety and health of all stake holders.

Offline exams are out of question under prevailing circumstances, according to senior professors of Bharathidasan University.

In keeping with the directive of the State Government, the universities have re-scheduled the semester exams during June.