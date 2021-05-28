College teachers desire further thrust to 2GB free data scheme for students

Tiruchi

28 May 2021 14:46 IST

Citing the inevitability of dependence on online interface for the next few months, in view of the surge of infection in the second wave of the pandemic, college teachers have exuded hope that the new dispensation will accord a further thrust to the 2GB free data per day scheme initiated by previous government during the last few months of its tenure.

The ₹100 crore project entailed providing internet service to over nine lakh students of government and government-aided colleges to attend online classes for a period of four months from January to April.

Now that the universities have postponed the semester examinations, free data was not being availed much by students. “The free data would be quite helpful for second and third year students when classes for the next academic year begins during July-August,” P. David Livingstone, Zonal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association said.

After gathering inputs from students about their preference of network in their locations, the State Government had roped in four internet service providers — BSNL, Airtel, JIO and Vodafone, to provide over 9.69 lakh data card to students of all colleges, including arts and science, engineering and polytechnic colleges.

The multi-purpose cards are fit for use with normal, micro and nano SIM slots, and suitable for all kinds of smart phones and in various OS versions.

The 4G data SIM card is capable of supporting data usage up to 21.2 mbps speed. The project is seen as one of the major government-to-student initiatives in online education.

At the time of launch, the government had announced that the project would be expanded further based on the outcome of the initiative.

The extent of data is, by and large, sufficient for engineering students. But, when they attend full-day classes online, the data usage overshoots the 2GB limit, a senior professor of Anna University said.

According to teachers, the 2GB data would not be sufficient if students are required to view video content in excess of seven hours.