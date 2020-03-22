College teachers clueless about scope for exercising ‘work from home’ option

College managements have no clue whether or not the State Government would extend the ‘work from home’ concept for teachers as advocated by the University Grants Commission, to combat spread of novel coronavirus.

In a appeal to Vice-chancellors, D.P. Singh, Chairman, University Grants Commission, called for observance of necessary precautions in the hour of crisis.

Citing the loss of several lives worldwide and the increase in incidences of infection in India, Prof. D. P. Singh urged the institutions to take all possible measures to save lives.

In the wake of the instruction from the State Government to close down institutions, the universities and colleges had sent all the students from the hostels to their homes. However, the teachers were instructed to attend work.

Though the UGC Chairman's appeal for ‘work from home’ was addressed to all the Vice-Chancellors and principals of universities and colleges across the country, the State universities, according to a senior official of higher education department, will have to necessarily wait for a government order to that effect.

“We have so far received no communication from the State Government about letting teachers to work from home,” Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University P. Manisankar said.

At the National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi, the teachers have understandably been told that they could work from home from March 23 until this month-end.

Students in the institute belonging to various States in the country were given an option to choose between going home or remaining in the hostels. Half the number of students have chosen to remain in the hostels, it is learnt.

Teachers, in general, are hoping against hope that the students who have been sent home would be complying with the social distancing requirement to prevent the spread of the viral infection.

There is also an opinion gaining ground that the institutions must be kept closed for a longer duration, at least by another fortnight.

“It is a question of total compliance. If the initiative is directed at breaking the cycle of the spread of the virus, a month of distancing is required. Else, even if a small section of students had not been careful enough, it would mean spread of the infection to a larger group,” a teacher pointed out.