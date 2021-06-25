College teachers advocate 10-minute break between virtual classroom sessions

25 June 2021 21:01 IST

TIRUCHI

College teachers who are bracing up for conduct of online classes for the odd semester of 2021-22 advocate a 10-minute break in between virtual classroom sessions.

The break is necessary since enormous strain is caused to the eyes fixated on the screens for both students and teachers, according to the college faculty. The break was necessary for getting over the discomfort caused by the continuous physical strain, David Livingston, Zonal Secretary of Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers' Association, said.

The TNGCTA, in its list of suggestions to the Higher Education Department for fine-tuning the online teaching-learning process, has mooted apportioning of 30 classroom sessions spread over six working days in a week.

There should be a maximum of three virtual classrooms per day, totalling a maximum of 18 hours per week. The remaining 12 hours could be conducted through asynchronous mode: off-line teaching through digital means such as e-contents / videos / power points / study material / reference links to certified academic portals such as NCERT, e-Pathasala, etc., posted in students' learning portal (Google Classroom or College website or WhatsApp or other suitable platform), the TNGCTA has emphasised.

As per its suggestions, the course teacher will provide the students with the relevant study material for e-resource based learning. The virtual classes for the entire odd semester could be conducted for 15 weeks (90 working days) which include conduct of tests, revision and related academic works.

For effective implementation of online teaching-learning process, it is recommended to teach 60% of the syllabus through live online classes and 40% through e-resource-based learning. The practical component has been planned for completion using online live or pre-recorded demonstrations, YouTube Videos or using virtual lab software, according to the TNGCTA.