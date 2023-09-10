HamberMenu
College students take part in World Youth Day run

September 10, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 750 college students participated in a run hosted by the District AIDS Prevention and Control Society to mark World Youth Day in the city on Saturday.

The event, billed as ‘Red Run’ was flagged off by Tiruchi District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar at the Collectorate’s premises. Its route included Aristo Junction, Mannarpuram roundabout and TVS Toll Gate, with Anna Stadium as the finishing point. Thirteen students were given cash prizes and certificates of participation.

District sports officer Antony Joel Prabhu and senior officials were present on the occasion.

