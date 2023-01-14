ADVERTISEMENT

College students say it with handloom saris

January 14, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST

Bishop Heber College’s Commerce Department students buy handloom saris from weavers for Pongal to raise awareness of handloom sector

The Hindu Bureau

Commerce department students of Bishop Heber College wearing handloom saris stand in formation of a charkha in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The commerce department students of Bishop Heber College expressed solidarity with weavers by purchasing handloom saris and wearing them as part of the institution’s Pongal celebrations on Friday.

Aimed at popularising the handloom sector among young women, as well as helping weavers benefit from festive sale promotions, the programme involved the procurement of 1,000 cotton saris from the Devanga Handloom Society, Gandhigram in Dindigul district by the commerce department and their sale to students.

“We wanted to raise awareness about the need to patronise handloom weavers, and since Pongal requires women to dress in ethnic wear, this seemed to be an ideal opportunity,” M. Elayaraja, assistant professor, commerce, told The Hindu. Mr. Elayaraja organised the programme with his colleague H. Kavitha.

“The saris were priced at ₹450, and proceeds of the sale, ₹4.5 lakh, were sent to the cooperative,” Mr. Elayaraja said.

The sari-clad students later stood in the formation of a charkha (spinning wheel) to show their support for the weavers. Principal of Bishop Heber College D. Paul Dhayabaran, Bursar and Head of the Department Dr. G. Gnanaraj were present at the event. 

