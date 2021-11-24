College students protest death of school girl in Karur

TIRUCHI

24 November 2021

Police officials apprise them of action being taken in the case

Seventy-eight college students from different institutions were arrested in Karur Town on Wednesday after they staged a road roko demanding the arrest of the suspects involved in the recent death of a local class XII girl of a private school allegedly due to sexual harassment.

The students assembled near the bus stand in the morning and staged the agitation for about 45 minutes. The protesters, who raised slogans, were irked by the absence of any action against the private school.

As the agitation continued, police arrested the students and took them to a wedding hall where senior officers apprised them of the action being taken by the special teams constitued to probe the case. The students were released in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, a group of about 500 students of Government Arts College, Thanthonimalai, resorted to a sit-in stir inside their institution on Wednesday on the same issue and to highlight a few other demands..

Demanding the arrest of the suspects involved in the death of the student, they carried out their protest for over three hours.

Tther demands of the protesters included dismissal from service of Vengamedu Inspector of Police, who was placed under suspension recently following claims that he behaved harshly with the mother of the victim.

A group of students thereafter took out a rally up to Kaliyappanur bus stop where Karur Collector T. Prabhushankar met them. Superintendent of Police, Karur, P. Sundaravadivel updated them on the process of investigation in the case.

He told the students that the police were taking up the case in a proper and fair manner. Suspects were being questioned and electronic evidence was being examined..