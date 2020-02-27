College students hold protest

Students of Jamal Mohammed College in Tiruchi on Thursday went on a protest outside their college campus against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violence against protesters in Delhi.
Over 1,000 students, girls and boys, sat outside the college near TVS Toll Gate in protest against the violence against their ‘brothers and sisters’ in Delhi. “Goons entered houses and beat up so many Muslims. Are they not humans?” asked S. Shabana, a student. “We are not protesting to become popular, we just want our rights to be ensured,” she said.
The students alleged that it was a planned attack on people leading peaceful protests. They raised slogans and chanted Kanhaiya Kumar’s ‘Azadi’ in unison.
The protest went on till noon, as the students refused to heed to police request to disperse.
Police then sought the assistance of college authorities and the students eventually dispersed around 4.30 pm.
