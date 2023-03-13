College students engaged for upkeep of parks in Tiruchi

March 13, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has launched a cleanliness drive by roping educational institutions to take part in the maintenance of public parks and open gyms in Tiruchi.

Around 18 public parks and 15 open gyms in K. Abishekapuram Zone V have been identified for the drive. The pilot project was initiated to assign city colleges to clean the public parks and open gyms to prevent maintenance issues.

Students belonging to voluntary community service clubs in colleges are engaged in mass cleaning. They are also involved in information, education and communication activities for promoting behavioural change. In the first phase, the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Bishop Heber College has been assigned to maintain the Peacock park on the Uyyakondan canal riverfront.

The clubs will mobilise students to take part in the cleaning activities on rotation and will assign around 30 students every week to clean the park. The students will take responsibility for keeping the premises litter-free by coordinating with the sanitary staff.

“Students will be engaged in mass cleaning and solid waste management awareness drives, while the sanitary workers will take up trimming the plants and watering the lawn. Engaging college students will persuade the users to keep the spaces clean,” said a senior Corporation official.

Student clubs at other city colleges, such as National College and Cauvery College for Women were also considered for the drive. The mass cleaning is carried out on weekends between 6.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the civic body will expand the initiative to other zones by roping in residents’ welfare associations and women self-help groups. “Residents’ welfare associations should be allocated to upkeep the public parks in their locality, only then the public will develop an ownership attitude over the facility and will sustain the maintenance of the parks,” said S. Karthikeyan, a resident of KK Nagar.